Actor, RMD Expresses Joy Having his Grandchildren around him

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD, is not just living his dream life but he is also glad that he is blessed beyond measures.

The actor is indeed a living testimony of one who has had good experience of what life is all about and has been able to make strong impact in his society.

RMD recently could not hide his joy being alive to see his grandchildren and as usual, there is always this happiness for parents seeing their children grow to become an asset they have always aspired for them.

Unlike some parents who would have decided to be strict by picking a wife or husband for their children base on financial and tribal sentiments which is still prevalent in our society, the actor gave his children the free hands to decide what they wanted while he supported as a father.

In his words, “Of all the gifts of life, family is definitely the most precious. I can’t express the joy I feel spending time with my precious grandchildren. I am indeed blessed and grateful.”