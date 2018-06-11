NGO commences monthly health and wellness walk in Abuja

In order to stem the rising incidences of sudden death especially among young professionals a non-governmental organization, Victoria Salamatu Adejo Foundation (VSAF), has commenced a monthly health and wellness activity called “The VSAF Health & Wellness Monthly Walk”.

Speaking during the inaugural walk the Executive Secretary VSAF, Chris Tion said that the organization conceived of the idea as a way of encouraging the culture of health and wellness among young professionals who are often too busy pursuing their careers to the detriment of their physical wellbeing. He said that VSAF volunteers who include medical practitioners would be on hand to carry out free blood pressure and blood sugar level checks as well as give medical advice to participants at the end of each session.

He said, “VSAF vision is to create a world were widows and other vulnerable children like orphans would live a life of well being and happiness, but we conceived of this walk as a proactive measure to help people live healthy lives which will most probably reduce the rising incidences of deaths especially among young professionals and ultimately give us less to worry about.”

The walk, which covers a distance of 10 kilometres, starts from No 20 Anthony Enaharo, Utako, Abuja and continues through some streets in Jabi District and back to the start point. It takes place on the second Saturday of every month from 6am.

Ene Abu-Obe a medical doctor and a VSAF volunteer who participated in the inaugural walk expressed happiness at the effort, which she believes, will increase awareness about healthy lifestyle choices.

Victoria Salamatu Adejo Foundation (VSAF), is a non-governmental organization established in December 2011 by the family and well wishers of Mrs Victoria Salamatu Adejo (1948-2011) who were inspired by her life of devotion to the cause of caring for the needy and vulnerable in the society. VSAF is a means of immortalizing her as well as furthering the good causes she pursued. VSAF runs its operations in line with the laws set by the Federal Republic of Nigeria governing NGOs.