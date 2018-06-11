Actress, Rita Dominic Looking Radiant in Custom Dress

Nollywood pretty actress, Rita Dominic, might still be single, but when it comes to pampering her body, she is not joking with that.

The actress recently made some of her admirer salivate severally when she stepped out in custom designed outfit flaunting her fresh and young skin.

Rita has done well for herself in the movie industry and she seems to have spent more of her time taking good care of her body and not joking when it comes to the clothes she wears to step out.

Her custom dress helped in bringing out the sexy part of the actress which goes to show that any man she will eventually accept to settle with is a lucky fellow.