Whistle Blower Confesses to Actor, Tchidi Chikere’s Ex-Wife Sophia Cheating

The marriage of Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, is really unearthing a lot that could have been possibly hidden about former wife of actor, Tchidi Chikere, actress, Sophia Chikere.

It would be recalled that Sophia and Tchidi were once an item until things feel apart with Tchidi accusing Sophia of cheating in the marriage.

Well, since Tchidi is now married to actress, Nuella Njubigbo, one of the kept secrets from a witness has surfaced who claimed the actress do come a to a particular room in government house then but never knew she was an actress.

According to the whistle blower, “same bible said if a man catches his wife with another man, he should divorce her, ask Sophia to tell u the truth I am from imo state and serving at the government house where she met her room. I have no idea who she is then but if I am her I won't make much noise.”