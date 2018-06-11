Actress, Nuella Njubigbo Officially Becomes Mrs Tchidi Chikere

Nollywood actor cum director, Tchidi Chikere, has finally walked down the aisle with his actress lover, Nuella Njubigbo as she officially becomes Mrs Chikere.

The weekend was a big one for the controversial couple whom many have kicked against their union which has spanned about four years since they had their traditional marriage.

Tchidi was once married to actress, Sophia, with the union being blessed with kids but things fell apart when the two love birds could not hold the union anymore and they had to part ways.

Nuella and Tchidi could not wait to officially solemnize their union which has seen them have a daughter together as friends and family came out to support them as they become husband and wife.