Actress, Tonto Dikeh helps woman Abandoned by Husband

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has continued to prove that she is not that bad lady and mother many have perceived her o be as she recently showed love to lady in the Abuja.

The actress through her foundation was able to put smiles on the face Mrs Zainab Ayuba, who was seven months pregnant without feeling any movement in her stomach.

Read her story below;

Early in the year the Tonto Dikeh foundation organized a medical outreach for the people of Dei-Dei community, Kubwa, Abuja Nigeria. We had several medical cases we attended to through the registered Medical Practitioners that we worked with. Some special cases required us to extend a helping hand to further aid their medical treatment and upkeep. Mrs Zainab Ayuba was one of such special cases we had.

When we met Mrs Zainab Ayuba she was 7months pregnant and as she claimed had not felt the movement of her baby in over 4days. Keep in mind that at that time she had been abandoned by her husband. Things couldn’t get any worse for her. Little did she know that her baby was not moving because she was in a coma.

As a mother I knew that was dangerous. In order to avert any further complications, We instantly took her to receive proper treatment and since then we are happy to have been responsible for her medical bills! 3days ago we got a call from Mrs Zainab Ayuba on the good news that she just had given birth to a bouncing baby girl named AMINA AYUBA. We fulfilled our pledge and immediately sent someone from the foundation team to go and clear her bills. Today We sit and Rejoice with Her! To God be the glory!