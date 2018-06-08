Emmy Collins London Unveils Latest Designs, Hosts Trendless Style Weekend in Lagos

Emmy Collins London, the multi-faceted top end fashion brand based in London, is set to unveil its latest designs in Lagos and has finalized arrangements to host an upscale fashion event tagged ‘Trendless Style Weekend’ at the African Arts Foundation (AAF) Gallery in Victoria Island Lagos.

The brand that caters for menswear/womenswear in the global fashion market has built a reputation for designing exquisite runway pieces and ready-to-wear outfits for both sexes .The ‘Trendless Style Weekend’ according to its Creative Director, Emeka Collins, is a prelude to the return of Emmy Collins to Nigeria.

“We are headquartered at the creative hub of London - Shoreditch, East End - catering for our global clients but we are set to establish physical presence here in Nigeria with offices opening soon in Ikoyi, Lagos” he said.

Endowed with the elegance of quality British tailoring and design, Emmy Collins is a force to be reckoned with in the contemporary world of fashion, but wants to extend the gains of the brand back home to the very discerning and fashion loving Nigerians who like quality and innovative pieces. Since debuting 16 years ago, Emmy Collins has made clothes for local and international clients including some private and public sector leaders, businessmen, industry bigwigs, upwardly mobile executives, fashion icon as well as stars in the music, movies and Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Nigerians are some of the biggest shoppers in the world as statistics from Selfridges, Harrods and some of the global departmental stores have shown. I am convinced that Nigerians will be willing to shop locally if they find the right quality of apparels. We are poised to bridge that gap and reverse that trend, with tastefully designed pieces that are designed and tailored to global standards” he said.

Guests at ‘Trendless Style Weekend’, will be opportuned to view some of the designs on display and worn by models, whilst the Creative Director will be on ground to take orders for the made-to-measure pieces. Additionally, the guests will be afforded the opportunity to browse through and choose suiting fabrics sourced from Holland a