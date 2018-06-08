modernghana logo

8 June 2018 | Spirit of Naija

Olakunle Churchill Signs Super Falcon Players As Foundation Ambassadors, Gets Special Gift

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana

‎As the demand to touch lives increases in the immediate society and beyond, the Chairman of Big Church Foundation Dr. Olakunle Churchill has signed top Super Falcon players plying their trades abroad as ambassadors to reach out and empower those in need across boards.

The female national team players that are to spearhead selected ambassadorial responsibilities in Nigeria and club locations are Ordega Francisca ( USA)- Ambassador for Physically Challenged, ‎Desire Oparanozie (France) - Ambassador For Widow Empowerment and Ngozi Okobi (Sweden) - Ambassador For Prison Welfare.

While congratulating them as part of the charity family, Churchill said " I wish to sincerely appreciate the players and our new Ambassadors for the presentation of BIG CHURCH customised "Washington Spirit Jersey".

‎"Let's join hands as we connect to personalities and professionals from different fields of endeavour to impact lives and improve human welfare" he concluded.

