Actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo Declares Intention to Run for House of Representatives

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, has decided to join some of his colleagues to venture into politics having watch how the system has been watered down.

The actor publicly made his intentions known to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

His decision is coming after series of meetings with the stakeholders and having come to a conclusion, he was granted the opportunity to join the race.

In his words, “Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support.”