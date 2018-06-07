PHYNO RELEASES 'NWA' WITH AMERICAN RAPPER WALE

Following the success of his previous international collaboration with Kranium on 'One Chance', Phyno is back with another major international collaboration featuring MMG Rapper Wale.

Phyno sings 'Still writing my article, no sleeping on a Bicycle, give thanks, show gratitude' and Wale raps about being the best in the game and not stopping.

NWA produced by IamBeat is a mid tempo beat that lets Phyno deliver a melodious tune and is a sure summer banger