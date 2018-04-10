Actress, Odunola Agoro Glows as she Turns a Year Older

Pretty Yoruba actress, Odunola Agoro, turned a year older recently and she decided to join some of her industry colleagues to share her transformation.

The actress is not one of the regular names that makes headlines in the news but that does not mean she has not been relevant in the industry.

Preferred to maintain a low profile, the actress has featured in countless movies which has earned her some few scripts on the table.

Turning a year older, she decided to bombard her fans with some of her cool pictures depicting her happiness while she continues to glow.