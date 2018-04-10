Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Gushes about her Son

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim is really playing her role as loving and caring mother and she has not allowed her career, business and personal live life to affect her son.

Since partings ways with her ex-hubby, Kwadwo Safo, her son Jayden, has been under her custody but that has not stopped her from maintaining contact with her ex-hubby, who has been playing his role as a father to his son.

Kwadwo has ensured that he keeps tabs with the actress to enable him care for the welfare of their child even though they are no longer together.

Jayden is all grown now and has been enjoying the best life has to offer all thanks to mum who has been there for him and breeding him in the right direction.