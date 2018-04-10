modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, Iceberg Slim Preaches on Alter Wearing Studs

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Iceberg Slim Preaches on Alter Wearing Studs

Sometimes, human look at the outward appearance of his fellow human and pass whatever judgment they choose to but the personality involved sure knows his hidden or unknown part to life.

Singer and lover to actress, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, decided to leave many to pass their judgment after he was seen preaching at the Christ Apostolic Church, New York, USA.

Not all churches would welcome someone wearing studs to mount alter but for the church in the US, it was not seen as an issue because God loves everyone creation he created.

Knowing fully well how many might tend to criticize him, he shared a portion of the Bible which reads, “1 Samuel 16:7 KJV But the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.”

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

Advertize Here
body-container-line