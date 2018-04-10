Singer, Iceberg Slim Preaches on Alter Wearing Studs

Sometimes, human look at the outward appearance of his fellow human and pass whatever judgment they choose to but the personality involved sure knows his hidden or unknown part to life.

Singer and lover to actress, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, decided to leave many to pass their judgment after he was seen preaching at the Christ Apostolic Church, New York, USA.

Not all churches would welcome someone wearing studs to mount alter but for the church in the US, it was not seen as an issue because God loves everyone creation he created.

Knowing fully well how many might tend to criticize him, he shared a portion of the Bible which reads, “1 Samuel 16:7 KJV But the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.”