57 minutes ago

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Honoured by Islamic Group

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin, will always seat back and be thankful to God for seeing her through life struggles with open doors of favour.

The actress who recently turned a year older despite all the gifts she got from well-wishers was not left dumbfounded as honoured by an Islamic group.

Lizzy has really hustled her way to the top and that has attracted some personalities who have been reading her stories towards her.

Despite some of her achievements so far, she is not slowing down at building a strong empire for herself. For now she is busy with her fashion store as she continues to make quality outfits for her clients, while putting acting and music production on hold.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

