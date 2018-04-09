Vera Nweke Emerges Winner Queen Of South East Nigeria 2018

22year old Nweke Vera representing Enugu North beat off 10 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the queen of south East Nigeria pageant 2rd Edition a platform for promoting the cultural heritage of the South East Region of Nigeria.

The pageant was organised by the Newsland Integrated Media Services, an organisation advocating,Promoting The Cultural Values From Nigeria to the world.

The event which took place on 7th April in Owerri Imo State witnessed massive turnout as high profile Personnel reputable Nigerian and indigenes all gathered to witness the cultural pageant event. The winners were crowned after competition that included talent, on-stage question and evening gown inside G Towers Hotel Hall.

Other winners include

Miss Emmanuella -Queen of South East Nigeria Diaspora.

Miss Nome Adaku Lorrita -Queen of south East Nigeria Tourism

Miss billy Chigor-Queen of south East Nigeria Advocate

Speaking at the event, The director, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze expressed his satisfaction and rare gratitude to all those who contributed to make the event a success. He thanked Mr Ibe thankGod, CEO new wave Nigeria Youth initiative, Mr Chukwuwetalu Agu , Mr yusuf, CEO woodland Concept, the Judges,Jennifer Okechukwu, Comrade Eyi Excel and Queen Lilian Nkem and also kariwaka Tv crew for all their supports.