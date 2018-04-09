Actor, Yomi Black Celebrates 6th year Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Yomi Black and wife are currently thanking God for bringing them far in their union which has span through years and still counting.

The actor and his wife are celebrating their 6th year wedding anniversary having crossed lots of hustles together before becoming husband and wife.

According to the actor’s wife, Lizzy, who shared her feelings towards her man, she wrote, “For 11 years I have known you, for 10 years we have been best friends, for 6 years we have been married and forever we will continue to achieve great success in every aspect of our lives. All I want to say is THANK YOU @yomiblack Thank you, thank you, thank you 100x. You are literally the best man I know, gosh! There is none like you and there will never be. Your character, principles, wisdom, intellect, and creativity are your strongest qualities and I love you so much for it and more. You are too too good to me and our son, you are honest, trustworthy, sacrificing, loyal, forgiving, loving and a strong rock and pillar for us. I love you so much, I knew then in 2012 I made the best decision and in 2018 and onwards, I still choose you. THANK YOU GOD, ALL PRAISES AND GLORY TO YOU.”