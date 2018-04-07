Nigerian Gospel Singer, St. Chika Set To Break Guinness World Record

Nigerian gospel singer Chika Nwaogu, also known as St. Chika is set to break the Guinness World Record for ‘longest officially released song’.

The 27-year-old contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and recording artist is attempting to break the world record for the 'longest officially released song' by

recording and releasing a single gospel song of 3hrs, 30 minutes, 50 seconds on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify and Google Play.

The record currently stands at 3 hours, 1 minute, 50 seconds and was achieved by PC III label Pipe Choir (USA), on August 16, 2015.

St. Chika who is set to start his attempt at a recording studio in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, April 7, to finish same day. The song titled "Power in the name of the

Lord" will be released on digital stores like iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify and Google Play subsequently.

Chika Nwaogu is a graduate of physics science from the University of Lagos. He started singing, playing the instrument and writing his own songs when she was eight

years old. He draws his inspiration from gospel acts such as Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Joe Praize and Sinach to mention a few.

We wish him luck.