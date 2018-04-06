modernghana logo

22 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Singer, Banky W goofs around with wife at Petrol Station

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Seriously, if there is that one couple that is enjoying what true love and marriage should be like then that couple should be singer, Banky W and his pretty wife, Adesua Etomi.

Since the duo got married, they have been happy together and despite not being up to a year, they have been able to build a strong connection and understanding between each other.

While in public, they know how to make other couples jealous as they goof around just the way they did after stopping by a petrol station to fill their car tank.

The two love birds were on their way to actor, Gabriel Afolayan’s wedding when they decided to express some funny affection for each other.

Truly, Banky is really a Yoruba ‘demon’ that knows the way to the heart of a lady.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

