Nigerian Singer, Zainab Ali with Daughter Shot Dead by Hubby

Singer, Zainab Ali, is no more existing with her few friends and industry colleagues as she died some few days ago.

Rumours have it that the singer was shot dead by her white hubby along with her little girl but reasons for his action was not made known.

Some have been suggesting that it could be as a result of depression while some believe it’s about racism and all that.

Zainab was a very soft spoken singer who loves hanging around great minds and despite her wealthy background, she was humble to a fault.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.