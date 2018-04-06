Singer, Tiwa Savage Steps on Stage without Pant

Mavin records first lady, Tiwa Savage, has built herself not just as a good singer but a drama queen who loves to use her dressing to create disturbance in public.

Whenever the singer is on stage performing, she tends to leave memories that will make many talk while she seats back to watch how she trends on social media.

The singer was recently in Warri, Delta state to perform and despite the fact that she entertained the crowd that came out to watch her, she also decided to leave some dudes wishing to have her after seeing her outfit.

She is an entertainer but her outfit left many speechless as it was a see-through dress which showed that she was not wearing pant but only bra.

Some were of the opinion that she is doing all these because she is no longer interested in her marriage as rumours have it that she had some weeks back filed for divorce.