Ex-BBN Contestant, Gifty Reveals Br3ast in Public

Former 2017 BBN contestant, Gifty, is doing everything possible at ensuring that she remains relevant in the fame world and to some extent, it has been working well for her.

Gifty has been trailed with various controversies like having hot romance with singer, Mr 2Kay and debunking pregnancy rumours and all sorts but it is a part of life she has chosen.

She is not new to sharing o raunchy photos and trust me, she is ever ready to trend for whatever reason she can just as she has decided to share some of her new found body structure.