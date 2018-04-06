Squatterz featuring Big Tony Ogbetere, Segun Arinze Others

The Fourth and fifth season installments of your favorite and number one hit tv sitcom is about to hit your screens like bangdengdengdeng!!! #SQUATTERZ is back and it's sizzling hot with new episodes that will definitely make you laugh your guts out! You thought previous seasons was the shiznit?? Brace yourselves coz it's about to get hot supernova style; this is about to get you addicted like drug!

Mindyard204 Entertainment, the producers of Top Quality Contents like 90 Gogoro series and Colour Me Film with We Entertainment have literally upgraded the aesthetics of the show ten thousand notches up so viewers can enjoy qualitative entertainment, fun and laughter. With funnier punchlines/dialogues, a new contemporary well-decorated set and introduction of new amazing casts, the new season has plenty to get you drooling.

The new season of @squatterz features an array of seasoned actors who have got you glued since it's inception like; Big Tony Ogbetere (Papa), Femi Deolu Amusan (Shege), Zikky Allo (Danjuma), Lord Frank (Esiri), Boma Comedian (sureboy) to fresh additions to the gang which includes and not limited to; Ghanaian ace actress Sitsofe Tsikor (Dorothy), O.V.Y (Raymond), Lanre Ayanwale (Rachael), Julia Godwin

Special appearances by SegunArinze, KateAdepegba and WoliArole. Squatterz is written by Seun Arowojolu and Gbenga Ogbamola. Directed by Seun Arowojolu and Blessing Onyekwere

SQUATTERZ is set to premiere on WazobiaMax and various channels across the nation and abroad, so clear your viewing schedules!

