Actress, Susan Maxwell Completes Multi-Million Naira Mansion

Abia state born actress and niece to Nollywood veteran actor, Ashley Nwosu, Susan Maxwell, has done well for herself as she has just completed her own mansion.

The actress is not just depending on acting alone as she is also known for her skin products which has really been selling well.

She was able to make good savings which has seen her making her dream of owning her own home come to reality.

Sharing her testimony, she wrote, “See what you've done for me See as you Bless my life You are the living GOD, there is no one like you. 5month project you brought to perfection. This is the Lord's doing. THANK you GOD.”