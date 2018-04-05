modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Comedian, Julius Agwu Bonds with Aging Mother in Rivers State

Comedian, Julius Agwu, has not been in Lagos for some days now as the comedian travelled home to Rivers state, to spend time with his mother.

The comedian was surprised to arrive home only to hear that his mother had gone to the arm and so decided to surprise her at the farm.

There is nothing as having a mother around and ability to take care of her and that is what the comedian has been doing.

Unlike some children, he is not shy to display his aging mother with the hope that God continues to keep her for him.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

