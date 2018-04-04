modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | AMEBO

2Baba’s Ex-lover, Sunmbo Adeoye Expecting Another Child with Hubby

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
2Baba’s Ex-lover, Sunmbo Adeoye Expecting Another Child with Hubby

Singer, 2Baba’s babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye, is currently on her nine months journey and already counting down to her main day.

Sunmbo could not hold back her joy as she was being cuddled by her Pastor hubby during her baby shower.

The baby shower had lots of friends and church members in attendance as they sang songs on jubilation.

Latest Ghallywood and Nollywood Movies
Watch the Latest Full Ghanaian and Nigerian Hotest Movies Online
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

Advertize Here
body-container-line