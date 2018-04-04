Singer, 2Baba’s babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye, is currently on her nine months journey and already counting down to her main day.
2Baba’s Ex-lover, Sunmbo Adeoye Expecting Another Child with Hubby
Sunmbo could not hold back her joy as she was being cuddled by her Pastor hubby during her baby shower.
The baby shower had lots of friends and church members in attendance as they sang songs on jubilation.