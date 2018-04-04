Actor, Kevin Uvo Cheats Death 24hrs to Wedding

Popular Nollywood actor, Kevin Uvo, is currently elated and appreciative to God for sparing his life to have finally completed his wedding as he almost lost his life about 6 hours to the time.

The actor was his normal self as he was preparing for his day when suddenly he felt a sharp pain in his stomach which almost rendered him unconscious but for the timely intervention of his friend who had stopped by to see him.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Today (24hours to my wedding) I had a close shave with Death But GOD proved HE alone is GOD. I woke up Really strong making calls, sending descriptions to invited guests when suddenly I felt a serious cramp inside my stomach, the pain was so severe that I collapsed but struggled to stay conscious, I later managed to crawl into my hotel room, Thank God my bro tony Romeo had stopped by after church, fast foward like I was told 6hours later I woke up at the emergency ward of st. Joseph hospital Asaba with drip and was told I had been given 6injections. Planning my wedding had open my eyes to who truly a lot of so called friends/colleagues are. Question-What if I had died? Ans- Definitely lots of fake people including those who have allowed fame/money make them forget their humble beginnings/becloud their sense of reasoning and of course some who obviously don't like me 4reasons best known to them will act up and post my pics writing Rip my friend/colleague but thank God for God.”