Nollywood actor, Akachi Max, is of the singles market as he is now officially a married man who has begun a new institution with a lifetime certificate.
Nollywood Actor, Akachi Max Weds Long-time Lover
Not many believe that true love still exist especially with celebrities but some have been able to prove to their loved ones that love is still possible.
The actor during the Easter holiday decided to finalise his wedding plans as he walked down the aisle with his long time lover.