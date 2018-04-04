modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is a year older and the actress is all about giving discount to her clients as a way of celebrating her day.

It has not been an easy journey for the actress but she has been able to pull through and has been doing fine at whatever she sets her mind to do.

She has already began getting birthday gifts and one can’t predict how many she will be getting before the day runs out.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

