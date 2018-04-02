modernghana logo

Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Rosaline Meurer Exposes Fresh Thighs in Public

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, sure knows how to slay whenever she gets the opportunity to and this Easter celebration was no different.

Through the actress and people alike, some fashion houses have been making good sales when it comes to skimpy outfits and the buying keeps increasing by the day.

Rose as she is fondly called sent tongues wagging as she almost fed some eyes with her fresh thigh and beautiful skin.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

