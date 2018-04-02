Actor, Kolade Oyewande Set to Marry Wife Legally

Popular Yoruba actor, Kolade Oyewande (HIGHLANDER), is set to make his marriage legal after discovering that the woman in his life is not there to waste his time.

The actor disclosed that his job has exposed him much to ladies and none can be compared to the woman who has brought so much joy to his home.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Some ladies are in this world to waste your precious time while there are many guys outside the world to waste your precious time ,thanks so much my lovely wife for not wasting my time ,you have showed me what true love is all about, I keep celebrating you ,because I know you are the best woman in the world ,they call me Balogun Leyin Obirin “HIghlander Orshomo,have met millions of ladies ,yet, no one like you, I hereby decide to Marry you Legally ,congratulations, my love, my sunshine, ololufemi, date fixed,venue fixed ,Reception fixed!! Decorated @thevelvetexpression, MC of the day SA ARTS,CULTURE & TOURISM FEMI ADEBAYO... I wish you the best on that day and I wish every ladies too out there best of luck to the right man”