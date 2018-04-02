Payporte CEO, Eyo Bassey in Serious Trouble over BBN 2018

Payporte CEO, Eyo Bassey, is seriously trending after he shot himself on the leg by stating that BBN 2018 former housemates, Teddy A and Bambam, were evicted due to their involvement in sex while in the house.

According to him, “I warned but they wouldn’t listen. Sex doesn’t sell in @Bigbronaija. We insisted on this last season and the show was clean and shattered all records. This weekend’s eviction is another pointer”

Hmm, trust some Nigerians who know how to keep tabs as they have started dragging him out as some of his alleged escapades are being exposed gradually.