I Never Welcomed any Baby Recently…Ghanaian Actor, David Osei

Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, joined the league of some fooling people around on April first by announcing that he just welcomed a baby girl which got many elated.

Being a father is something good and what every responsible guy wishes for but the cute actor was only joining the vibes around the world though.

He has come out to apologise to his fans letting them know that it was all for the fun of the day.

According to him, “I have hurt by announcing the emergence of my baby gal, though a lot celebrated with me, but their hearts were equally irrevocably shattered because the opportunity of misbehaving with me has become inversely proportional to the expedited rate of my child bearing, which is arguably alarming taking into consideration of the fact that, I do not have any baby born 1st of April. So in a nutshell I wish to say in no particular order, that pay no hid to the April 1st post, because whether you insult me or laugh out loud in your homes all I want to say in plain English language is thank you for being there and making this year's April Fool Day a memorable one. Love you all.”