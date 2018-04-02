Singer, Kiss Daniel Shares Food, Money on Lagos Street

The Easter celebration saw some families and lovers hangout together at various resort centre while some spent their night at various clubs but for singer, Kiss Daniel, he saw the day as a day of giving.

The singer took to the street with some of his friends around him to feed people and he did not stop at that as he also added money to the food.

He has always joked about him not having money like some of his colleague but the little he has, he is trying to use it to touch lives no matter how little it is.

His act brought him so much joy seeing how happy there were knowing that someone identifies with them.