Actress, Ejiro Okurame, Oby Olebara Others Graduates from the Rescue Mission Theological University

Nollywood actress, Ejiro Okurame, is now holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Rescue Mission Theological University USA.

The weekend, precisely Easter day, saw the actress filled with smiles as she and others in the school were being decorated as they received their awards.

Aside, Ejiro, actress, Oby Olebara Uzoukwu, was not left out as she was also honoured with a PHD Certificate in Administration and the Most Fabulous Woman Award of the Year

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “It was a triple celebration for me yesterday. To be honored with a PHD Certificate in Administration and the Most Fabulous Woman Award of the Year by Gospel Alive Award Nigeria on the same day we celebrate the resurrection of Christ is totally mind blowing. I am forever grateful to God for this milestone in my life and career.”