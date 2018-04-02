Foreign Executives Pay Surprise Visit to Inspect Jude Ighalo’s Orphanage

Super Eagles striker, Jude Ighalo, has continued to receive God’s blessings for putting up such a befitting structure worth several millions of naira just to give hope and life to kids without parents and home.

It never took the player time and pain to put up the structure because it was actually what God wanted him to do and the grace was in abundance for him and he had the right team who supported him all the way.

The orphanage has already began getting kids and are been well taken care of. Recently, they got a surprise visit from some foreign executives who came to inspect the home and see what could be done to add value to the children there.