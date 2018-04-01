New Afro-Pop Sensation: Mel Rouge Releases Video For Second Single, ‘Madam’

Nigerian-British Afro-pop singer Mel Rouge, releases video for her latest single 'MADAME' produced by Ozedikus. The video begins with Mel stepping out fiercely in style to rule her Queendom.

The video shows the artiste as the 'MADAM Boss Chick' as Mel Rouge dominates the screen and gives off dancehall vibes as the beat drops.

'MADAM' clearly tells all Mel Rouge fans that she is ready to take the lead and grace our screens from here on out.

Video link:



About Mel Rouge:

Mel Rouge is a British-Nigerian Afrobeat and R&B artist, actress, model and dancer signed to Lima music.

Her debut single titled 'Senpe' featured Afro-Fusion artist Burna Boy and produced by JFem. She performed her single 'Senpe' with amazing dance moves at the 'Lagos Mathrathon' sponsored by Access Bank in Nigeria.

Her acting career took a positive turn when she became a supporting actress on the Bradley Cooper film 'Adam Jones' directed by John Wells. She also played an extra in a scene in the feature film 'We still kill the old way'- a scene which involved Steven Birkoff at Wimbledon Studios.

She made an appearance in the last season of Made in Chelsea, Channel 4 production.

As a model, Mel Rouge has worked for a designer from Hong Kong/ Glasgow at the Fashion act on ITV's Britain's got talent.

She enjoys travelling, running and speaking conversational Spanish and Yoruba which makes her able to relate and engage with people from different backgrounds.

Counting icons such as Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Fela Kuti, KWAM 1 and Wizkid as some of her inspiration and influences, Mel Rouge has always had the passion for creating and performing, whether it is music or the arts. With her single 'Senpe', she is bringing those passions to life, and is proud to invite audiences on her musical journey and wonderful adventure.

Beautiful starlet Mel Rogue, starred in the video 'Sade'; a song by Mavinstop artist D' Prince. Having being educated in the UK, she is ready to stamp her name in the 'hall of fame' of the Nigerian Music Industry.