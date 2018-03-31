Actress, Eniola Badmus Shares Fresh photo of her Br3ast Standing Attention

Too much sauce too much juice all in the body of just one person, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, slaying it like there is no tomorrow.

Eniola has been kind of silent for a while now and that is because she has been focussed on lots of movie roles that has been coming her way and other personal businesses.

She just felt like slaying in her best way so she decided to share a fleshy revealing photo of herself on how she stepped out to catch fun.

She kind of enjoyed herself because what my eyes are seeing ehn, her milk factory might be nicely packaged but they are really fresh and intact awaiting her babies to come enjoy.