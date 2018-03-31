Ahhhhh!! Singer, Yemi Alade, Victoria Kimani Torments Men with Sexy Outfits

Hmm, singer, Yemi Alade and Victoria Kimani, are really becoming something else o, because the way they now dress ehn, one needs to be very careful while staring at them.

The duo really serve their fans hot recently when they matched up together to perform while on stage as they both rocked sexy outfits designed by Kimani herself.

Hmm, maybe you might have something to say about this latest trends in dressing though but tyhey look good on them though for those that loves sexy ladies.