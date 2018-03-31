Singer, Paul Okoye Continues to Gush About his Twins (photos)

Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square duo, has not allowed his family challenges to affect his love for his immediate family as he continues to gush about his twins.

The singer is now seen always in a hurry to leave the venue of an event all to rush to meet his family who are always happy having him around the house.

Since welcoming his babies, the singer has cut down on some travels as he spends more time bonding with his cuties while his pretty wife gets busy with other things.