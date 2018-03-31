I Respect your Views but God will use me to Change Things…Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Urges

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, sure understands what the people and in fact, has just proven that he is one person who is ready to listen to his people but at this point, there is no going back.

The actor understands the anger among his fans over the ruling party, APC, but since he has already indicated his interest in the governorship seat of Enugu, he is ready to make a difference when he gets to office if voted.

Kenneth after seeing the comments of some of his fans who are not in support of the party, explained that his choice of running for the seat is one that has been destined by God as he urged his fans that whatever he plans to do will be according to God’s direction.

According to him, “What is written is written. I respect the views of everybody on my gubernatorial ambition. The Lord that used me to start Nollywood as an Actor will use me to bring about positive change in our beloveth country Nigeria. Happy Easter and God bless.”