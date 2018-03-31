Nigerians React to Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo’s Choice of Political Party

Some Nigerians that are familiar with Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, are currently not happy with the actor after he made his intentions known about being the governor of Enugu state.

The actor recently released his poster indicating his interest in the powerful seat of Enugu but some of his people and teaming fans are against the political party he chose to run under.

Kenneth is running under the platform of the All progressive Congress (APC) which many Nigerians are already trying to kick out of power.

Read some comments by his aggrieved fans below;

solomon.santchuks : U for win but has u join APC u no go win becos APC done fanck naija pole up with lies n kill so my broda go out from apc

brooksfallhomes : I love this guy courage... but wrong platform. Pls go join ANN PARTY NOW!!!

chisomrazzy : Good man in the wrong party

ladylove7879 : Pls I urged everyone to vote for this man. His face is an epitome of wisdom and kindness. I live in the US, so I can’t vote and again I am not a Nigerian

