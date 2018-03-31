Onyinye Ugwueke, Abuja wellness influencer and Yogi shows stylish ways to pull off daring looks in the LEWA WOMAN CAMPAIGN series. The online fashion retai...
Yogi and Wellness Influencer, Onyinye Ugwueke is the Ultimate Luxe Chic for Lewa Woman Campaign Series
Onyinye Ugwueke, Abuja wellness influencer and Yogi shows stylish ways to pull off daring looks in the LEWA WOMAN CAMPAIGN series.
The online fashion retailer showcases its new season ‘luxe girl’ styles featuring the gorgeous Wellness Influencer in vibrant looks shot on location at SV Chrome Hotels.
From exaggerated sleeves to high bow skirts, Onyinye is the ultimate luxe chic.
Look 1&2:
Sunglasses: Indiana
Top: Heartdictions
Skirt: Touch by Asoebi Girl
Look 3:
Dress: Cassia Signature
Look 4
Sunglasses: Indiana
Top: Heartdictions
Pants: Touch by Asoebi Girl
Bag: Heartdictions
Look 5:
Sunglasses: Indiana
Shirt Dress: J24
Bag: Heartdictions
Look 6&7:
Top and Skirt: Heartdictions
Look 8:
Jumpsuit: Theonie Ava
Slippers: Morgridge brand
Credits:
Muse: Onyinye Ugwueke @vibesbyonyinye
Photography: Estah photography @estahphotography
Makeup: Kins Beauty @kinsbeauty_
Styling and creative direction: Vanessa Ohaha @vanessa_ohaha
Words by : Vanessa Ohaha @vanessa_ohaha.
Brand: @lewalifestyle
