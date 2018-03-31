Yogi and Wellness Influencer, Onyinye Ugwueke is the Ultimate Luxe Chic for Lewa Woman Campaign Series

Onyinye Ugwueke, Abuja wellness influencer and Yogi shows stylish ways to pull off daring looks in the LEWA WOMAN CAMPAIGN series.

The online fashion retailer showcases its new season ‘luxe girl’ styles featuring the gorgeous Wellness Influencer in vibrant looks shot on location at SV Chrome Hotels.

From exaggerated sleeves to high bow skirts, Onyinye is the ultimate luxe chic.

Look 1&2:

Sunglasses: Indiana

Top: Heartdictions

Skirt: Touch by Asoebi Girl

Look 3:

Dress: Cassia Signature

Look 4

Sunglasses: Indiana

Top: Heartdictions

Pants: Touch by Asoebi Girl

Bag: Heartdictions

Look 5:

Sunglasses: Indiana

Shirt Dress: J24

Bag: Heartdictions

Look 6&7:

Top and Skirt: Heartdictions

Look 8:

Jumpsuit: Theonie Ava

Slippers: Morgridge brand

Credits:

Credits:

Muse: Onyinye Ugwueke @vibesbyonyinye

Photography: Estah photography @estahphotography

Makeup: Kins Beauty @kinsbeauty_

Styling and creative direction: Vanessa Ohaha @vanessa_ohaha

Words by : Vanessa Ohaha @vanessa_ohaha.

Brand: @lewalifestyle

For more info and general inquiries:

LEWA LIFESTYLE

Lewalifestyle.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow LEWA LIFESTYLE on Twitter – https://twitter.com/lewalifestyle

Like LEWA LIFESTYLE on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lewalifestyle

Follow LEWA LIFESTYLEon Instagram – https://instagram.com/lewalifestyle @lewalifestyle

For news, updates and highlights, sign up here – http://eepurl.com/dpVxwL