Yemi Alade Joins #MalariaMustDie Campaign

African singer Yemi Alade joins a long list of international actors, sportsmen and celebrities which includes the likes of Helen Mirren, James Corden, David Haye, Andy Murray, Zoella and more for #MalariaMustDie.

A campaign launched to draw attention to the killer that is mosquito, which is more than annoying, as a mosquito bite takes a child’s life every 2 minutes. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Malaria is preventable and treatable. No one need die from the disease. We can end this.

The movement is to draw the attention of the Common Wealth 2018 leaders to listen and make malaria a focus for The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next month.

Half a million people die every year while 90% of those affected are in Commonwealth countries. It’s time #ourCommonwealth took a leap in ending this deadly disease.