Men can only Respect Ladies that Dresses Well…Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is married to a pretty lady and his blessed with lovely but what gives him concern is the way some ladies dress in public.

While growing, we tend to see our parents step out in long skirts and nicely tired wrapper precisely two wraps but today the perception of westernization seems to have eaten deep into our culture that ladies now go nearly unclad in public.

The actor recently used his fellow colleague, Queen Wokoma to pass a strong message on how ladies should dress seeing how the actress dresses and comports herself.

According to the actor, “It’s so graceful when women dress like this. Not exposing their bodies. Even the men respect you more. Not every tom, dick and harry can approach you. Nice look girl.”