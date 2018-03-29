Nobody can Stop me from Singing, Acting…Actress, Adesua Etomi

Pretty Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, is just like every other person and woman as she is one of many who is very calm and calculative at whatever she does.

Sure you can take those smiles away from her whenever you come in contact with her and maybe that is part of what caught singer, Banky W’s fancy to fall in love with her.

The actress was recently a guest at the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, where she spoke on how she is able to manage her way through it all both as a wife, career woman and all.

She admitted to having a very small circle of friends who calls her to order whenever she is stepping out of line and that has really helped her a lot.

According to her, “I have a very small circle and they are very important to me that they tell me whenever I go wrong. I love God because he alone has been my guidance. You can’t please everybody. There is nobody in this world that can stop me from acting and singing. My work comes first then my family but I pray a lot because it’s so easy to get lost and that will not be nice at all.”

On whether she will be doing a duet with her hubby Banky W, she said, “I have love music for a long time but what had stopped me for long was the fact that I felt I was not doing it right. I might be doing a duet with Banky W soon, whether or not with Banky but I am going to do something music wise soon.”

She further stressed that one of the biggest achievement in her life is the fact that she was able to marry the love of her life.