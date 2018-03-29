My Ex-Lover Once Hit my Range Rover with his Okada…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin, sure has lots of stories that when she begins to spit them out, the night will fall.

The actress has gone through a lot in life especially when it comes to love life no wonder she is not rushing to settle down with any man.

God has blessed her with a daughter who is currently in the university and doing fine and she is doing well business wise so what more can some of these heartbreakers do to her life.

Recalling her past love life, the actress sheared how she was dumped for the daughter of a commissioner unfortunately, the same ex-lover became and okada rider only to hit her Range Rover by accident.

“A guy said, I left FATIMA DANGOTE AND RAN AFTER ONE RONKE BCOS OF BIG BUMBUM Honestly I laughed and rolled on floor that makes me remembered how a guy left me to marry a daughter of a friend to a commissioner. He said to my friend; who is Lizzy's parent?? Lizzy is EBA and that girl is Salad... so my friend told me that he asked her maybe she will choose salad over eba?

“Years back, one Okada man hit my Range Rover and I rushed down to fight the okada man, I removed his helmet to fight him to my greatest surprise, It was the guy that left me to marry commissioner friend's daughter, then I ran back to my car and left in disbelief then something came to my mind so I started thinking of when the oniranu left me and how I almost commit suicide not knowing God's plan is bigger than humans own.

“Some men are like BOLAR (those guys that picks dirty and rotten irons): even when they see gold or diamond, even things that can help their life, they will rather mash it together and sell it to recycling company. As a female child from a humble or hidden background, you will definitely face a lot of rejection and heartbreaking from men. Parent and Govt. should work more on male child bcos the rate men are jumping from one girl to another is too alarming. Who realise that men are contributing to joblessness of ladies and they are proudly converting women both married and single to cheap prostitution becos men invests unnecessarily on ladies with no work than the one that hustle. Some of them refuse to support their hustling bea. Some men tend to promote their side chic with no job than woman with hustling spirit. Moments some men realize their wife or bae start work or business, they will become enemy of their women's progress, Alaye will be telling you he is broke so you can spend your capital finish.. If your man has multiple women and he is telling you he's broke, My dear, run for your dear life bcos he's using your money to satisfy another jobless chick #NeverLookDownOnAnyWomanSheCanBecomeYourBossTommorrow ”