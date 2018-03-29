Checkout singer, Timaya’s New Multi-million Naira Mansion in Lekki (photos)

When some Nigerian entertainers are busy lavishing their money on girls and drinks, singer, Timaya is busy investing his money the best way he can.

The singer has just gotten many talking as he has just completed his multi-million naira mansion in Lekki.

The building was handled by Tama décor, who took over the project from its skeletal level turning it into a luxury everyone will love to have.

The singer has began moving into his new apartment, hopefully, he will be able to officially settle down with his babymama as married couple.