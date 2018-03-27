modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
28 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Singer, Tiwa Savage ‘Exhausts’ her Bras, Steps out Looking hot

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Tiwa Savage ‘Exhausts’ her Bras, Steps out Looking hot

Mavin records first lady, Tiwa Savage, is really enjoying her stardom and she is controlling things well the way they come to her.

All might not be well emotionally but she has not allowed her private life to conflict with her work as she continues to hit the studio to chunk out great tunes.

One thing one cannot take away from the singer is the fact that she is crazy in love with her fashion style and that is because she loves freeing her body for good breeze to penetrate the right spots.

Clear example is the outfit she wore without bra with her n1pples flashing like rechargeable torch light.

327201842400 tiwa savage 1

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line