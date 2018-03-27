I’m the Luckiest Woman in the world…Actress, Adesua Etomi Pens down Tribute to hubby

Today is singer, Banky W’s birthday and trust the love of his life, actress, Adesua Etomi, she wates no time in appreciating the man God gave to her through social media.

“Bubba @bankywellington, you know I love rides (rollercoaster rides, car rides, bike rides) and boy have i been on some amazing rides but life with you is by far the best ride I’ve EVER been on. It’s a ride I never want to get off. You are a reflection of God’s deep love for me. You are everything i prayed for. You’re the most beautiful surprise. You are proof that God is real. That silent prayers are heard. That his love can be felt. That his love is true. You inspire me.

“You make me better and coming home to you everyday is one of the greatest blessings of my life.

Your heart is unmatched. Your love makes everyday a beautiful day. I am by far the luckiest woman in the world. I love you soooo much sometimes I feel like my heart is going to burst open. I celebrate you today and I hope I make you feel as special and as loved as you always make me feel. I am so blessed to call you my husband and in 50 years, may we be cute, wrinkly, have great dentition, be in great health and deeper in love.

“I look forward to dancing with you like this forever, surrounded by God’s peace and love.

As the mountains surround Jerusalem, may the Lord surround you now and forever. May he continue to announce you to the world, may he bless all the work of your hands, may he make you a channel of blessings. A city set upon a hill cannot be hidden, I declare that your glory shall never be hidden. I speak God's favour into every area of your life. May the good lord continue to light your path in Jesus name. Amen. Happy birthday baby. Words will NEVER be enough,” she wrote.