Actress, Ibeh Georgina Wins Next rated Actress of the Year

Nollywood actress, Ibeh Georgina Chinenye, is really proud with herself considering how far she has come in the industry with her acting dexterity.

She has not gotten to the peak of her career but the little token that comes her way has been able to motivate her to attain greater heights.

The actress works has not gone unnoticed as she was recently honoured as NEXT RATED ACTRESS OF THE YEAR.

She admitted that this was her first recognition in an event which was put together by Enugu Icon Awards.